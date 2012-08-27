FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Isaac poses risks due to storm surges, heavy rainfall
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 27, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

Isaac poses risks due to storm surges, heavy rainfall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Isaac poses risks to life and could cause extensive damage to states along the U.S. Gulf Coast with a storm surge of up to six to 12 feet, U.S. federal emergency officials said on Monday.

“There are some aspects of this storm that are very concerning, particularly storm surge as well as now potentially heavy rainfall across the area of impact,” Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Craig Fugate said in a conference call with reporters.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Lisa Lambert and Jeff Mason; Editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.