Isaac poses risks due to storm surges, heavy rainfall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Isaac poses risks to life and could cause extensive damage to states along the U.S. Gulf Coast with a storm surge of up to six to 12 feet, U.S. federal emergency officials said on Monday.

“There are some aspects of this storm that are very concerning, particularly storm surge as well as now potentially heavy rainfall across the area of impact,” Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Craig Fugate said in a conference call with reporters.