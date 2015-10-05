Body found during search for missing El Faro cargo ship: Coast Guard

MIAMI (Reuters) - One body has been located by crews searching for the cargo ship El Faro that went missing off the Bahamas during Hurricane Joaquin, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday.

Rescuers are no longer looking for the ship, which is believed to have sunk, and have shifted their focus to searching for survivors, Coast Guard spokesman Mark Fedor said.

A heavily damaged life boat from the ship was recovered but had no occupants, he said.