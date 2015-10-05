FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NHC says Joaquin moving away from Bermuda
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Schlumberger's big bet on production
Energy and Environment
Schlumberger's big bet on production
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 5, 2015 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

NHC says Joaquin moving away from Bermuda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hurricane Joaquin is pictured in this satellite image off the east coast of the United States in this handout photo provided by NOAA GOES Project, taken October 5, 2015 at 0015 GMT. REUTERS/NOAA GOES Project/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Joaquin, now a Category 1 hurricane, has begun to move away from Bermuda even as tropical storm conditions continue on the island, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Monday.

Joaquin was about 160 miles (255 km) north of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

The hurricane is moving towards the north-northeast near 13 mph (20 km/h), and a turn towards the northeast is expected later on Monday, followed by a turn towards the east-northeast on Tuesday, the agency said.

Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours for Joaquin, which is passing well east of the coast of the United States.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.