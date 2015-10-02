Joaquin forecast to track off U.S. East Coast: NHC

(Reuters) - Category 4 Hurricane Joaquin will continue moving over portions of the Bahamas on Friday and forecast models still indicate a track offshore of the east coast of the United States, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The threat of direct impact on areas from the Carolinas to mid-Atlantic U.S. states is decreasing, the NHC said.

Joaquin is now about 50 miles (80 km) south-southwest of San Salvador with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.