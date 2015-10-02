FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Joaquin forecast to track off U.S. East Coast: NHC
October 2, 2015 / 9:44 AM / 2 years ago

Joaquin forecast to track off U.S. East Coast: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Category 4 Hurricane Joaquin will continue moving over portions of the Bahamas on Friday and forecast models still indicate a track offshore of the east coast of the United States, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The threat of direct impact on areas from the Carolinas to mid-Atlantic U.S. states is decreasing, the NHC said.

Joaquin is now about 50 miles (80 km) south-southwest of San Salvador with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

