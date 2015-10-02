NHC sees Joaquin weakening slowly from Saturday

(Reuters) - Category 4 Hurricane Joaquin is expected to start weakening slowly from Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The hurricane was located about 10 miles (15 km) off Rum Cay in the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

The core of the storm’s strongest winds will continue moving over parts of the central and northwestern Bahamas Friday, the NHC said.

“Even though Joaquin is expected to pass well east of the coast of the United States, a prolonged period of elevated water levels and large waves will affect the mid-Atlantic region.”