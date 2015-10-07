FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hurricane Joaquin slowly weakening as it moves east-northeastward: NHC
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 7, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hurricane Joaquin slowly weakening as it moves east-northeastward: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hurricane Joaquin is pictured off the east coast of the United States in this handout photo provided by NOAA, taken October 1, 2015. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Joaquin, now a category 1 hurricane, is slowly weakening as it moves rapidly east-northward, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

Joaquin was about 465 miles (750 km) south-southeast of Cape Race Newfoundland with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

The hurricane is moving toward the east-northeast near 32 mph (52 kph) and this motion is expected to continue through Friday, the agency said.

Joaquin is expected to become a large extratropical cyclone by Thursday, the NHC said.

Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.