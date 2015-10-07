FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Joaquin now a tropical storm, to weaken further: forecaster
October 7, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

Joaquin now a tropical storm, to weaken further: forecaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hurricane Joaquin is pictured off the east coast of the United States in this handout photo provided by NOAA, taken October 1, 2015. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Joaquin, previously a category 1 hurricane, has weakened into a tropical storm over the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

The storm, located about 540 miles (870 km) southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), is expected to weaken further into a post-tropical cyclone by Wednesday night, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

