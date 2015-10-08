NHC says Joaquin weakens to post-tropical cyclone

Hurricane Joaquin is pictured off the east coast of the United States in this handout photo provided by NOAA, taken October 1, 2015. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Joaquin, the third hurricane and the tenth named storm of the 2015 Atlantic hurricane season, has weakened into a post-tropical cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The post-tropical cyclone is moving towards the east at about 35 miles per hour (56 kilometers per hour), and this general motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected to continue over the next few days, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.