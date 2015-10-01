FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYSE says ready for possibility of Hurricane Joaquin hitting NYC
#Business News
October 1, 2015 / 6:33 PM / 2 years ago

NYSE says ready for possibility of Hurricane Joaquin hitting NYC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - NYSE Group, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N), said on Thursday it anticipates U.S. exchanges will be open for normal trading sessions on Monday if Hurricane Joaquin makes landfall on the U.S. East Coast.

The exchange operator said it was prepared to invoke disaster recovery procedures if necessary in order to maintain critical functions for trading and operations.

Hurricane Joaquin has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
