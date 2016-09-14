Tropical Storm Julia, the tenth of the season, has formed along the coast of northeast Florida, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.
Julia, about 60 miles (100 km) south of Brunswick, Georgia, has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the center said, and a tropical storm warning has been issued from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, north to Altamaha Sound, Georgia.
The storm was expected to produce as much as 10 inches of rain in northeast Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coastlines through Friday, raising the possibility of flash flooding, the center said.
The National Weather Service warned of dangerous wind gusts of 55 mph (90 kph) and rainfall that may result in evacuations in low-lying areas near the shoreline and along waterways from Jacksonville, Florida to Brunswick, Georgia.
"These wind speeds are the equivalent of a strong afternoon thunderstorm or a very strong local northeaster but will last for several hours," the weather service said.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Environment
Protesters slam North Dakota pipeline but company 'committed'
ATLANTA Holding signs and banners and chanting "Oil Kills," protesters in Atlanta and other U.S. cities on Tuesday shouted support for Native American activists trying to stop construction of a North Dakota pipeline they say will desecrate sacred land and pollute water.
California to end breeding of captive killer whales
SACRAMENTO, Calif. California will no longer allow the breeding of captive killer whales such as those used in SeaWorld's famous "Shamu" shows under a measure signed on Tuesday by Democratic Governor Jerry Brown.
Britain records warmest September day since 1911
LONDON Britain recorded its warmest September day in more than 100 years on Tuesday with temperatures rising to over 34 degrees Celsius in the southern county of Kent.