(Reuters) - Former tropical storm Julia weakened into a remnant low on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The low, located about 195 miles (315 kms) south-southwest of Cape Lookout, North Carolina, had sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kmph). Gradual weakening was forecast during the next couple of days, the NHC added.