Tropical Depression Julia has strengthened into a tropical storm again, and is expected to meander off the coast of South and North Carolina for the next few days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Julia is moving toward the east at about 8 miles per hour (13 km/h), and a decrease in forward speed is expected on Thursday night, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)