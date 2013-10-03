Chevron evacuating some U.S. Gulf workers, production unaffected

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Thursday the company was evacuating some workers from its Gulf of Mexico oil and gas operations, but production was unaffected as Tropical Storm Karen aimed for the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Chevron didn’t specify which installations were being partially evacuated, but all four of the company’s operated platforms were in the projected path of the storm. Those include Tahiti, which can produce up to 125,000 barrels per day of oil and 70 million cubic feet per day of natural gas.