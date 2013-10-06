FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical Storm Karen dissipates off U.S. Gulf Coast
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 6, 2013 / 3:09 AM / 4 years ago

Tropical Storm Karen dissipates off U.S. Gulf Coast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A beachgoer takes an early morning walk as storm clouds from a weakening Tropical Depression Karen approach Orange Beach, Alabama, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

(Reuters) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Karen, already downgraded to a depression, have dissipated over the Gulf of Mexico, the National Weather Service said on Sunday.

Although some flooding was possible along the northern Gulf coast, the service said at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) it would issue no more public advisories on Karen.

“Karen is no longer a tropical cyclone,” the National Hurricane Center said in a statement titled “Remnants of Karen.”

The governors of Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida and Alabama had earlier declared states of emergency to speed storm preparations, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency recalled some workers who were furloughed in the federal government shutdown to assist.

But the storm’s top winds had dropped to 30 miles per hour Sunday morning, down from 50 mph on Friday.

Its remnants were expected to drop 1 to 3 inches of rain over portions of the central U.S. Gulf Coast and southeastern United States through Monday evening, the center said.

Nearly two-thirds of oil output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was halted as Karen neared the Louisiana coast earlier this week, prompting oil and gas companies to shut platforms and evacuate workers in preparation for the storm. The Gulf accounts for about 19 percent of U.S. oil production and 6 percent of natural gas output.

Reporting By Noreen O'Donnell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.