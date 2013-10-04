FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Storm Karen should be near central Gulf Coast Saturday: NHC
#Environment
October 4, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Tropical Storm Karen should be near central Gulf Coast Saturday: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Karen has weakened a little and is expected to be near the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday night, the U.S. National hurricane center said in its latest advisory.

“A tropical storm warning is in effect for Morgan City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Pearl River,” the bulletin said.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

The storm was located 250 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, with maximum sustained winds near 50 miles per hour (85 km per hour), the agency said.

Karen is moving toward the north-northwest at nearly 10 miles per hour (17 km per hour), the NHC said.

Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

