(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Twelve has strengthened to Tropical Storm Kate near the Bahamas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Kate, the eleventh named storm of the 2015 Atlantic season, was located about 40 miles (60 km) east-southeast of Cat Island in the Bahamas, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), the Miami-based agency said.