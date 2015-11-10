Kate strengthening as it moves away from the Bahamas: NHC

(Reuters) - Kate, the 12th named tropical storm of the 2015 Atlantic season, is strengthening as it moves away from the Bahamas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The storm was located about 175 miles (280 km) north-northeast of the northeastern Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Some additional strengthening is forecast tonight and Tuesday, followed by little change in strength on Wednesday.” the NHC added.