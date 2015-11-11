Hurricane Kate to lose tropical characteristics by Wednesday night: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Kate is forecast to lose its tropical characteristics by Wednesday night but remain a strong post-tropical cyclone during the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

Kate, the fourth hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic season, was located about 625 miles (1,005 km) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.