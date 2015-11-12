FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Kate weakens, now a tropical storm: NHC
November 12, 2015

Hurricane Kate weakens, now a tropical storm: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kate, the fourth named hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic hurricane season, weakened into a tropical storm late Wednesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm is located about 455 miles (735 km) south of Cape Race Newfoundland with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kph), the NHC said

“Kate is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Thursday” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills

