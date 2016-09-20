FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical storm Lisa forms west of Cape Verde Islands
September 20, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Tropical storm Lisa forms west of Cape Verde Islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical depression 13 has strengthened into tropical storm Lisa over the eastern tropical Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

Lisa, the 12th named storm of the 2016 Atlantic hurricane season, was located about 430 miles (690 kilometers) west of the Cape Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kmph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Lisa could strengthen further in the next 48 hours, the NHC added.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
