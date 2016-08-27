FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Storm Madeline forms east of Hawaiian Islands: NHC
August 27, 2016 / 5:15 AM / in a year

Tropical Storm Madeline forms east of Hawaiian Islands: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Madeline has formed in the northern Pacific ocean, well east-southeast of the Hawaiian Islands, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory on Friday.

The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), is about 1,235 miles (1,990 km) east-southeast of the Big Island of Hawaii, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect as the storm headed west at 12 miles per hour (19 km per hour), the NHC said.

(Refiles to add word “Islands” to headline)

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Stephen Coates

