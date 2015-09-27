FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Storm Marty strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast
September 27, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Storm Marty strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical storm Marty grew stronger as it rolled towards Mexico’s Pacific coast on Sunday and could become a hurricane later in the day, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Located some 235 miles (378 km) southwest of the tourist resort of Acapulco, Marty is heading north-northeast at some 6 miles per hour (10 km/h) and producing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (97 km/h), the Miami-based NHC said.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Acapulco to the industrial port of Lazaro Cardenas, the center added. Marty is expected to get close to the coast, but remain offshore, and should start to weaken by Monday night, the NHC said.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Andrew Hay

