Tropical Storm Marty strengthens, nears Mexico's Pacific coast

Fishermen pull a boat from the water as Tropical storm Marty approaches in Acapulco, Mexico, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Marty strengthened as it moved north toward Mexico’s Pacific coast on Monday, threatening to dump heavy rain on the southwest of the country, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm, which is around 210 miles (338 km) from the beach resort of Acapulco, is heading north at about 3 mph (5 km/h) and is producing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (113 km/h), the Miami-based NHC said.

Marty should start to weaken on Tuesday and “is expected to near the southwestern coast of Mexico through Wednesday but remain offshore,” the center said.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Tecpan de Galeana, in the southwestern state of Guerrero, north to the industrial port of Lazaro Cardenas, the NHC said.

Marty could produce between 6 and 12 inches (15 to 30 cm) of rain in Guerrero, and lesser amounts in the neighboring state of Michoacan, the center added.