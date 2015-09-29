FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Marty downgraded to tropical storm off Mexico
September 29, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Hurricane Marty downgraded to tropical storm off Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Residents stand at an area affected by rains brought by tropical storm Marty at Coyuca, on the outskirts of Acapulco, Mexico, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hurricane Marty was downgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday, and a storm warning remained in effect from Mexican tourist haven Acapulco, Guerrero to Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The eye of the storm, which had become a category 1 hurricane on Monday evening, was about 120 miles (195 km) southwest of Acapulco, with maximum sustained winds of nearly 65 miles per hour (100 kph), NHC said.

Marty, which dropped heavy rains on coastal states and in the center of the country, is moving slowly east towards Mexico’s western coastline at 2 miles per hour (4 km/h). It is expected to gradually turn north and finally northwest by Wednesday afternoon as it continues to weaken.

The storm, however, is expected to produce rainfall of 6 inches to 12 inches (15-30 cm) in Guerrero and 2 inches to 5 inches (5-13 cm) in Michoacan through Thursday.

Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe; Editing by Grant McCool

