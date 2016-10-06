Matthew pounds Bahamas, to intensify as approaches Florida: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Matthew was pounding portions of Central Bahamas early on Thursday and was expected to intensify as it approaches Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The Category 3 hurricane was about 295 miles (480 km) southwest of West Palm Beach, Florida with a maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph), the center said in an advisory.

Matthew was expected to become a Category 4 hurricane as it approached Florida, the center said.