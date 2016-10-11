Was Hurricane Matthew the last 'big one' of the season?: Braun

(Reuters) - Hurricane Matthew is gone and the tropical Atlantic is expected to quiet down in the coming days, but the threat for more tropical disturbances did not dissipate along with Matthew.

The once-Category 5 Matthew is responsible for more than 1,000 deaths, the majority of them occurring in Haiti. Severe flooding along the U.S. East Coast has stranded hundreds in North Carolina, while about 700,000 U.S. residents remain without power late Monday.

This time of year, everyone from coastal residents to commodity investors closely monitor activity in the tropics. These storms can significantly alter energy consumption and production, severely damage agricultural products, and completely halt transportation and tourism.

The storm scraped up the eastern coast of Florida on Friday and finally made landfall in South Carolina on Saturday as a Category 1 storm, the least-intense rating on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Original forecast tracks had Matthew curving back around toward the southwest early this week, posing a second threat to Florida and the Bahamas. Luckily for these regions, the deep low-pressure trough moving eastward over the continental United States completely absorbed Matthew over the weekend (tmsnrt.rs/2dL4LLK).

Tropical Storm Nicole, which had threatened to interact with and possibly strengthen Matthew, is expected to regain hurricane status mid-week. Although Bermuda is in Nicole’s direct path, the storm will steer clear of areas impacted by Matthew (reut.rs/2dGKSst).

With just under eight weeks to go in the 26-week Atlantic hurricane season, which lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30, the threat of tropical activity is certainly not over, but has it faded?

COOLING ATLANTIC COULD SUPPRESS STORMS

The key ingredients for hurricane formation are an organized area of low-pressure (associated with thunderstorms), warm surface waters to fuel and sustain the storm, and weak vertical wind shear – as not to impede on the storm’s development.

Wind shear describes how both wind speed and direction change with height. Its impact on storm generation can be compared with a burning candle. When left undisturbed, the flame stretches upward, much like a developing storm cloud. But if one blows on the flame from any direction, the flame struggles to stay lit as the blower literally shears the heat off the top of the flame.

The recent rapid cooling of the tropical Atlantic Ocean could hinder the development of storms. As of Monday, the sea surface temperature anomaly in the Main Development Region (MDR; 85W-20W, 10N-20N), the most likely region for storms to pop up in the tropical Atlantic, is the coolest in at least three months (reut.rs/2dGLZbs).

Moreover, a good portion of the MDR stands at cooler-than-normal temperatures, aided by a significant amount of cooling over the past week. And although surface waters in the Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico, and coastal Atlantic Ocean maintain above- average temperatures, there has been marked cooling in all regions over the same time frame. (reut.rs/2dL4WXn)

Current forecasts show minimal low-pressure activity in the tropical Atlantic over the next two weeks. During these two particular weeks, the historical probability of tropical storm formation drops by nearly 50 percent.

BUT THE GUARD MUST REMAIN UP

Despite the cooling in much of the MDR, waters in the far Western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico remain very warm. This is significant because as the Atlantic hurricane season enters its final weeks, the primary area of origin is well-aligned with the warmth and could be a breeding ground for the next big storm.

Data from the U.S. National Hurricane Center show that for mid-October, the most concentrated point of origin for named tropical storms is the Western Caribbean and the Gulf of Honduras. This is a notable shift from the previous two months, during which the tropical Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico are favored. (reut.rs/2dL6QHe)

Developing La Nina conditions in the tropical Pacific may also lend support for late-season Atlantic hurricanes, as the cool phase of El Nino-Southern Oscillation tends to reduce vertical wind shear in the Atlantic basin. Weak shear combined with the warm sea has the potential to generate powerful storms.

In a normal Atlantic season, a major hurricane – Category 3 or greater – typically does not occur after the first week in October. But despite the rarity, some of the most devastating storms in history have occurred in late October.

Hurricane Mitch (1998) and Hurricane Sandy (2012) both formed on Oct. 22 of their respective years in the Western Caribbean. Reaching Category-5 strength, Mitch became the deadliest Atlantic hurricane in over 200 years, with at least 11,000 deaths primarily in Honduras and Nicaragua.

Sandy only peaked at Category 3 strength, but it was the largest ever Atlantic hurricane by diameter at 1,100 miles (1,770 km). The destruction along the East Coast of the United States rendered the storm as the second-costliest hurricane in U.S. history, behind 2005’s Katrina.

Another Atlantic hurricane record came in October with Hurricane Wilma, which formed in the Western Caribbean on Oct. 16, 2005. Wilma, the last hurricane to make landfall in southern Florida, was the most intense tropical cyclone ever recorded in the Atlantic with a central pressure of 882 millibars.

Climatologically, all three of these record-setting October hurricanes took the relatively expected path published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This means that Central America, the Western Caribbean, the Yucatan Peninsula, Florida, and the U.S. East Coast are still particularly susceptible to tropical activity this month (reut.rs/2dGOniw).

Moving into November, the probability for a landfalling hurricane in the United States drops off considerably, but it has happened in the past. Hurricane Kate, which struck the Florida panhandle as a Category 2 storm on Nov. 21, 1985, is the latest calendar date for a hurricane to make landfall in the United States.

The bottom line is that although the forecast over the next two weeks looks relatively quiet, residents in these hurricane-prone regions cannot breathe a sigh of relief just yet, as the environment still favors a potential late-season punch.