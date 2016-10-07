FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Coast Guard: all commercial ports along Florida's west coast reopened
October 7, 2016 / 7:08 PM / a year ago

U.S. Coast Guard: all commercial ports along Florida's west coast reopened

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said it had reopened all commercial ports along Florida's west coast on Friday, while hurricane Matthew continued to lash the northeast coast of the state.

Matthew was located about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southeast of Jacksonville Beach in Florida with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 km/h), according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane was forecast to move near or over the coast of northeast Florida and Georgia through Friday night, and near or over the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. It is expected to remain a hurricane until it begins to move away from the United States on Sunday, the NHC said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz
