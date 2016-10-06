FPL says Saint Lucie 2 Florida reactor shut ahead of Matthew

(Reuters) - Florida Power and Light Co [NEEPWR.UL] said its 839-megawatt Unit 2 at the Saint Lucie nuclear power plant in Florida was shut Thursday morning as a precaution against Hurricane Matthew.

The company did not specify when the unit would be back at full power.

Meanwhile, the Turkey Point reactor was at 100 percent, according to the company.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has dispatched additional inspectors to the facilities and will activate its regional incident response center in Atlanta later on Thursday, the NRC said in a release on Thursday.