A man fixes the roof of a house damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A flooded river and destroyed houses are seen after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Destroyed desks are seen in a school in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Farmer Nicolas Maturel, 27, stands next to his damaged house after the passage of Hurricane Matthew in Carbonera, Cuba, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People wash their clothes in front of their partially destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A worker loads a tarmac trolley with relief aid donated by Samaritan's Purse International Relief at the airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

People try to rebuild their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A suitcase hangs on the remains of the roof of a destroyed house by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

LES CAYES, Haiti/PORT-AU-PRINCE Hurricane Matthew has killed at least 283 people in Haiti, including dozens in one coastal town that authorities and rescue workers were only beginning to reach days after the powerful storm, officials said on Thursday.

The number was given by a meeting of emergency workers including representatives from the government, the United Nations and international aid agencies, which Reuters attended. Many victims were killed by falling trees, flying debris and swollen rivers when Matthew hit with 145-mph (230-kph) winds on Tuesday.

Haiti's civil protection service has so far put the toll in the impoverished Caribbean nation at 108 dead, but was expected to update that figure by Friday.

Most of the fatalities were in towns and fishing villages around the western end of Tiburon peninsula in the country's southwest, one of Haiti's most picturesque regions. The storm passed directly through the peninsula, driving the sea inland and flattening homes on Monday and Tuesday.

"Several dozen" died in the coastal town of Les Anglais in Sud Department, said Louis Paul Raphael, the central government's representative in the region.

"I've never seen anything like this," said Raphael.

Les Anglais was the first to be hit by Matthew and has since been out of contact. Just before the storm hit, the mayor told Reuters that people were fleeing their houses in panic as the sea surged into town.

A few miles (km) south in Port-a-Piment village, Mayor Jean-Raymond Pierre-Louis said 25 people died. Farther south still, 24 died in the village of Roche-a-Bateau.

In Grand Anse Department, also on the storm's destructive path but on the other side of the peninsula, 38 more lost their lives.

Along with the human devastation, the storm killed livestock.

Matthew is the strongest hurricane in the Caribbean since Felix in 2007 and was moving toward Florida as a Category 4 cyclone, the second strongest on the Saffir–Simpson hurricane wind scale. Four people were killed over the weekend in the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

FEARS OF CHOLERA

In one public hospital in Les Cayes, a port town on Haiti's Tiburon peninsula, most doctors had not shown up to work since they took shelter as the storm hit. Food and water were scarce in shelters.

The devastation in Haiti prompted authorities to postpone a presidential election scheduled for Sunday.

Poverty, weak government and precarious living conditions for many of its citizens make Haiti particularly vulnerable to natural disasters. In 2010, a magnitude 7 earthquake wrecked the capital, Port-au-Prince, killing upward of 200,000 people.

Following the earthquake, U.N. peacekeepers inadvertently introduced cholera to the country, killing at least 9,000 and infecting hundreds of thousands more.

The Pan American Health Organization said on Thursday it was preparing for a possible cholera surge in Haiti after the hurricane because the flooding was likely to contaminate water supplies.

In Les Cayes' tiny airport, windows were blown out and the terminal roof was mostly missing although the landing strip was not heavily damaged.

"The runway is working. In the hours and days to come, we can receive humanitarian flights," said Sergot Tilis, the information officer and runway agent for the airport.

(Reporting by Joseph Guyler Delva; Writing by Simon Gardner and Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Peter Cooney)