A basket hangs on the remains of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People walk down the streets next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Hurricane Matthew is seen over the Bahamas in this image from NOAA's GOES-East satellite taken at 07:45am ET (11:45 GMT) October 6, 2016. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

Cars are seen along Deerfield beach near Coral Springs while Hurricane Matthew approaches in Florida, U.S. October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A television is seen in a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

MEXICO CITY Hurricane Matthew has killed at least 69 people, the death toll in struggling Haiti alone rising to 65, local officials said, as the storm headed northward on Thursday battering the Bahamas en route to Florida.

Haiti´s civil protection service put the toll in the impoverished Caribbean nation at 23 dead, many killed by falling trees, flying debris and swollen rivers. The interior ministry, a local mayor and other local delegates confirmed 42 other deaths to Reuters across Haiti.

That included a group of 24 people killed in the coastal town of Roche-a-Bateau.

"I've never seen anything like this," said the town's delegate Louis Paul Raphael.

Four people were killed earlier in neighboring Dominican Republic.

(Reporting by Joseph Guyler Delva; Writing by Simon Gardner)