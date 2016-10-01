FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Matthew strengthens into Category 2 hurricane: NHC
September 29, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

Matthew strengthens into Category 2 hurricane: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Matthew has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Hurricane Matthew was about 565 miles (910 km) east-southeast of Kingston Jamaica with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (155 km/h), the NHC said.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Matthew could become a major hurricane later today or tonight, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Ireland

