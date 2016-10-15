FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Death toll from Hurricane Matthew climbs to 26 in North Carolina
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 15, 2016 / 8:08 PM / 10 months ago

Death toll from Hurricane Matthew climbs to 26 in North Carolina

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Debris swept downriver by the rising Tar River litter a flooded rail bridge crossing the river from Tarboro into Princeville as the river crests in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Tarboro, North Carolina on October 13, 2016.Jonathan Drake

(Reuters) - The death toll from Hurricane Matthew has risen to 26 in North Carolina, with two more bodies recovered as some flood waters recede, Governor Pat McCrory said on Saturday.

The bodies of a 53-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were pulled from submerged vehicles in Cumberland and Wayne counties, respectively, McCrory told a news conference.

More than 30 deaths in the United States have been blamed on Matthew, which dumped more than a foot (30 cm) of water on inland North Carolina last week. Before hitting the southeast U.S. coast, the fierce storm killed around 1,000 people in Haiti.

McCrory said towns such as Princeville, Lumberton and Fair Bluff remained under water. In Princeville, believed to be the oldest incorporated African-American town in the United States, water surged to house roof lines on Thursday.

Although water is receding in many areas, the Lumber, Neuse, and Tar rivers are not expected to drop below major flood stage until Wednesday at the latest, McCrory said.

More than 660 roads remained closed in central and eastern North Carolina because of damage or flooding, the governor said. The number of homes and businesses without power has dropped to about 13,000, down from a peak of more than 800,000 on Sunday.

In one sign that the crisis was easing, no rescues were reported overnight, after about 2,333 water rescues were carried out in the aftermath of the storm, McCrory said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.