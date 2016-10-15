A family pulls a boat down a flooded street to their home to retrieve some belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A resident paddles his kayak out of his neighborhood after checking the condition of his house as river levels rise into town in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Greenville, North Carolina, U.S. October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Residents paddle a canoe to their home to recover items from flood waters as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A rescue team navigates their boat through the flooded streets as the Tar River crests in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Princeville, North Carolina on October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Rescue officials ride a boat down a flooded street while they work in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A neighborhood is submerged in flood waters from the swollen Tar River in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Tarboro, North Carolina on October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Flood waters from the swollen Tar River rise into a residential porch in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Tarboro, North Carolina on October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Debris swept downriver by the rising Tar River litter a flooded rail bridge crossing the river from Tarboro into Princeville as the river crests in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Tarboro, North Carolina on October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

The death toll from Hurricane Matthew has risen to 26 in North Carolina, with two more bodies recovered as some flood waters recede, Governor Pat McCrory said on Saturday.

The bodies of a 53-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were pulled from submerged vehicles in Cumberland and Wayne counties, respectively, McCrory told a news conference.

More than 30 deaths in the United States have been blamed on Matthew, which dumped more than a foot (30 cm) of water on inland North Carolina last week. Before hitting the southeast U.S. coast, the fierce storm killed around 1,000 people in Haiti.

McCrory said towns such as Princeville, Lumberton and Fair Bluff remained under water. In Princeville, believed to be the oldest incorporated African-American town in the United States, water surged to house roof lines on Thursday.

Although water is receding in many areas, the Lumber, Neuse, and Tar rivers are not expected to drop below major flood stage until Wednesday at the latest, McCrory said.

More than 660 roads remained closed in central and eastern North Carolina because of damage or flooding, the governor said. The number of homes and businesses without power has dropped to about 13,000, down from a peak of more than 800,000 on Sunday.

In one sign that the crisis was easing, no rescues were reported overnight, after about 2,333 water rescues were carried out in the aftermath of the storm, McCrory said.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)