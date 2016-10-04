FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hurricane Matthew makes landfall near western Haiti: NHC
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 4, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Hurricane Matthew makes landfall near western Haiti: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman protects herself from rain with an umbrella ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 3, 2016.Andres Martinez Casares

(Reuters) - The extremely dangerous Hurricane Matthew made landfall near Les Anglais in western Haiti on Tuesday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Matthew, which made a landfall at about 7 a.m EDT, is located about 125 miles (200 kilometers) south of the eastern tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour (230 km/h), the NHC said.

The eye of Matthew, a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir- Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, will move near eastern Cuba and move near or over portions of the southeastern and central Bahamas Tuesday night and Wednesday, the weather agency said.

Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.