a year ago
Hurricane Matthew brushing parts of Florida coast, says NHC
October 7, 2016 / 3:14 PM / a year ago

Hurricane Matthew brushing parts of Florida coast, says NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The western eyewall of Matthew, a category three hurricane, is brushing parts of the northeast coast of Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

Matthew, located about 95 miles (155 kilometers) southeast of Jacksonville, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 km/h), could weaken in the next 48 hours, but it is expected to remain a hurricane until it begins to move away from the United States on Sunday, the NHC said.

The center of Matthew will continue to move near or over the coast of northeast Florida and Georgia through Friday night, and near or over the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, it added.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

