U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a discussion on the importance of protecting the one planet at the South by South Lawn event at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Wednesday said the U.S. government has teams and supplies positioned to respond to Hurricane Matthew as the storm barrels toward Florida and other southeastern states.

"I want to emphasize to the public - this is a serious storm," Obama said after a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "It has been building strength on its way to Florida."

He urged Americans to comply with any evacuation orders.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe,Editing by Franklin Paul)