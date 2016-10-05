U.S. officials indict 80 for drug trafficking in Maryland prison
Eighty people are facing federal indictments for suspected drug trafficking at a Maryland prison, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Wednesday said the U.S. government has teams and supplies positioned to respond to Hurricane Matthew as the storm barrels toward Florida and other southeastern states.
"I want to emphasize to the public - this is a serious storm," Obama said after a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "It has been building strength on its way to Florida."
He urged Americans to comply with any evacuation orders.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe,Editing by Franklin Paul)
Eighty people are facing federal indictments for suspected drug trafficking at a Maryland prison, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Two young girls were wounded inside a house in a drive-by shooting on the west side of Cleveland on Tuesday, local media reported.
Police in North Carolina released graphic camera footage of the shooting and death of a black man by officers in Charlotte last month, and a lawyer for the family said the video does not offer evidence supporting a police narrative that he was holding a gun.