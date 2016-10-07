FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama warns residents to heed hurricane warnings, beware storm surge
October 7, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

Obama warns residents to heed hurricane warnings, beware storm surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday urged residents in the path of Hurricane Matthew to heed emergency officials' warnings, adding that although there has already been "significant damage" storm surge and flooding are still a major concern.

"People should listen to their local officials," if they urge them to move away from storm surges, Obama said. "We can always replace property," but we cannot replace lives, he told reporters following a briefing with his top federal emergency and security officials.

Reporting by Tim Gardner; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
