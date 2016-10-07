FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Factbox: Hurricane cuts power to over 300,000 Florida homes and businesses
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 7, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Factbox: Hurricane cuts power to over 300,000 Florida homes and businesses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Electricity companies in Florida said Hurricane Matthew knocked out power to over 300,000 homes and businesses on Friday as the storm blasts the state's east coast.

NextEra Energy Inc's FPL power company, the biggest in Florida, forecast on Thursday that Matthew could leave as many as 2.5 million homes and businesses without service, some for extended periods of time.

Matthew, the first major hurricane threatening a direct hit on the United States in more than 10 years, lashed Florida on Friday with heavy rains and winds after killing at least 339 people in Haiti on its march north through the Caribbean.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT), Matthew was about 40 miles (65 km) southeast of Cape Canaveral, the hurricane center said. It was heading north-northwest at about 13 mph (20 kph) and was expected to continue on this track through the early part of Friday. The center said the storm is expected to gradually weaken during the next 48 hours.

The following lists outages at U.S. power companies neat Matthew's forecast path.

Power Company                  State/Province          Out Now
NextEra - FPL                               FL                    307,200
Duke - Progress Florida                FL                    39,000
Emera - Tampa Electric                 FL                    100
Southern - Gulf Power                   FL                     -
JEA                                                   FL                    100
Southern - Georgia Power              GA                    200
Jackson EMC                                 GA                    -
Cobb EMC                                     GA                    -

                                                  Total               346,600

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.