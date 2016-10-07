Factbox: Hurricane cuts power to over 300,000 Florida homes and businesses

Electricity companies in Florida said Hurricane Matthew knocked out power to over 300,000 homes and businesses on Friday as the storm blasts the state's east coast.

NextEra Energy Inc's FPL power company, the biggest in Florida, forecast on Thursday that Matthew could leave as many as 2.5 million homes and businesses without service, some for extended periods of time.

Matthew, the first major hurricane threatening a direct hit on the United States in more than 10 years, lashed Florida on Friday with heavy rains and winds after killing at least 339 people in Haiti on its march north through the Caribbean.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT), Matthew was about 40 miles (65 km) southeast of Cape Canaveral, the hurricane center said. It was heading north-northwest at about 13 mph (20 kph) and was expected to continue on this track through the early part of Friday. The center said the storm is expected to gradually weaken during the next 48 hours.

The following lists outages at U.S. power companies neat Matthew's forecast path.

Power Company State/Province Out Now

NextEra - FPL FL 307,200

Duke - Progress Florida FL 39,000

Emera - Tampa Electric FL 100

Southern - Gulf Power FL -

JEA FL 100

Southern - Georgia Power GA 200

Jackson EMC GA -

Cobb EMC GA -



Total 346,600