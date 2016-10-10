Factbox: Some 1.2 million still powerless in U.S. Southeast after hurricane

(Reuters) - The number of homes and businesses without power on Monday morning, after Hurricane Matthew pummeled the U.S. Southeast's Atlantic coast over the weekend, dropped to about 1.2 million according to local electric companies.

That was down from a high of around 2.2 million out Sunday morning when the storm was still battering the North and South Carolina coasts.Matthew, the first major hurricane to hit the United States in more than 10 years, lashed Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina and Virginia with heavy rain and wind, after killing 1,000 people in Haiti as it swept north through the Caribbean.

The hardest hit utility was NextEra Energy Inc's FPL power company in Florida, which reported 954,000 customers affected by the storm. FPL said on its website it had already restored service to about 897,000 homes and businesses.

FPL said it was on track to restore service in the most severely damaged and flooded areas by the end of Monday.