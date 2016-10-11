FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Factbox: Over 700,000 still powerless in U.S. Southeast after hurricane
October 11, 2016 / 3:55 AM / a year ago

Factbox: Over 700,000 still powerless in U.S. Southeast after hurricane

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A utility worker repairs a power line in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, U.S. October 9, 2016.Phelan Ebenhack

(Reuters) - The number of homes and businesses without power on Monday after Hurricane Matthew pummeled the Southeast U.S. Atlantic coast over the weekend dropped to 713,500 from a high of 2.2 million on Sunday morning, according to local electric companies.

Matthew, the most powerful Atlantic storm since 2007, was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday.

The storm killed 1,000 people in Haiti. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday some Haitian towns and villages had been almost wiped off the map.

Duke Energy Corp said it could take a week to restore power to some customers in the hardest-hit parts of the Carolinas because parts of its electrical system need to be rebuild.

The following lists outages at U.S. power companies as of Monday evening.

Power Company State/Provi Out Now

nce

Duke - Carolinas NC, SC 271,000

Southern - Georgia GA 82,700

Power

Dominion VA, NC 54,300

Scana SC 72,700

North Carolina NC 74,000

cooperatives

Florida municipals FL 109,000

NextEra - FPL FL 19,000

Santee Cooper SC 30,800

Total 713,500

Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Harshith Aranya and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
