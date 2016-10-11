FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Factbox: Over 500,000 still without power in U.S. Southeast after hurricane
October 11, 2016 / 12:02 PM / 10 months ago

Factbox: Over 500,000 still without power in U.S. Southeast after hurricane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The number of homes and businesses without power at midday on Tuesday, after Hurricane Matthew pummeled the U.S. Southeast's Atlantic coast over the weekend, was down to around 532,000, according to local electric companies.

That compared with 660,000 on Tuesday morning and a high of around 2.2 million Sunday morning when the storm was still battering the North and South Carolina coasts.Matthew, the fiercest Atlantic storm since 2007, lashed Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina and Virginia with heavy rain and wind, after killing around 1,000 people in Haiti as it swept north through the Caribbean.

The hardest hit utility was Duke Energy Corp in North and South Carolina, which reported about 1.2 million customers affected by the storm. Duke has already restored service to some 967,000 homes and businesses.

Duke said it could take all week to restore power to customers in the hardest hit areas.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Tom Brown

