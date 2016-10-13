Factbox: Over 110,000 still without power in U.S. Southeast after hurricane

(Reuters) - The number of homes and businesses without power in the U.S. Southeast after Hurricane Matthew pummeled the region’s Atlantic coast during the weekend was down to about 113,100 on Thursday morning, according to electric companies.

That compared with 241,900 on Wednesday afternoon and a high of about 2.2 million on Sunday morning when the storm was still battering the North and South Carolina coasts.Matthew, the fiercest Atlantic storm since 2007, lashed the Carolinas, Florida, Georgia and Virginia with heavy rain and wind after killing about 1,000 people in Haiti and at least 30 in the United States.

The hardest hit utility was Duke Energy Corp in North and South Carolina, which reported more than 1.3 million customers affected by the storm. Duke has restored service to almost 1.3 million homes and businesses.

Duke has said it could take all week to restore power to customers in the hardest hit areas.