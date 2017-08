U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on National Security Challenges and Ongoing Military Operations on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter has scrapped plans to leave for Colombia on Saturday over concerns about Hurricane Matthew, including its impact on U.S. military facilities as it strikes the East Coast, the Pentagon said on Friday.

Carter is also accompanying U.S. military planning for any potential role in recovery efforts, Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said.