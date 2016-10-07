FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Some 600,000 Florida homes without power due to hurricane: governor
#Environment
October 7, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Some 600,000 Florida homes without power due to hurricane: governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - About 600,000 Florida homes were without power on Friday due to Hurricane Matthew and more outages were likely, Governor Rick Scott told a news conference, as the storm moved near the state's Atlantic coast on a northward track after killing hundreds of people in Haiti.

"We're going to have more outages," Scott said, adding that there was a potential for significant flooding from the hurricane in the Jacksonville area. "The worst part of this is still to come. ... We still have potential for a direct hit and we're seeing 100-mile-per-hour winds."

Reporting by Daniel Trotta and Laila Kearney; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
