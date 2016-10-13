FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Smithfield resumes partial operations on Thursday at N.C. hog plants
#Environment
October 13, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 10 months ago

Smithfield resumes partial operations on Thursday at N.C. hog plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods resumed partial operations on Thursday at its North Carolina plants and is running at full capacity at the Virginia facility as they recover from the impact of Hurricane Matthew, a company spokeswoman told Reuters by e-mail on Thursday.

Smithfield's Tar Heel, Carolina plant, the biggest in the world with an estimated daily slaughter capacity of 32,500 hogs, has been closed since Saturday due to Hurricane Matthew.

Also, the company's plants in Gwaltney, Virginia and Clinton, N.C., were both recently idled by the storm. They have a daily estimated slaughter capacity of roughly 10,000 head, according to National Hog Farmer magazine.

"None of our processing plants in North Carolina or Virginia suffered substantive damage, but flooding is making the movement of hogs and employees difficult," said Smithfield spokeswoman Kathleen Kirkham.

Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
