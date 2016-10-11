FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Obama declares disaster in South Carolina after Hurricane Matthew
October 11, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

Obama declares disaster in South Carolina after Hurricane Matthew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President Barack Obama (L) takes the stage to deliver remarks at a senatorial campaign fundraiser event for U.S. Representative Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) (R) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. October 9, 2016.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama declared a state of emergency in South Carolina on Tuesday after Hurricane Matthew hit the state over the weekend, the White House said.

The action makes federal funding available to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations in the counties of Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, Marion and Williamsburg, the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Walsh

