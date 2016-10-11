Obama declares disaster in South Carolina after Hurricane Matthew

President Barack Obama (L) takes the stage to deliver remarks at a senatorial campaign fundraiser event for U.S. Representative Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) (R) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. October 9, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama declared a state of emergency in South Carolina on Tuesday after Hurricane Matthew hit the state over the weekend, the White House said.

The action makes federal funding available to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations in the counties of Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, Marion and Williamsburg, the White House said in a statement.