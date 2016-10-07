FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2016 / 4:03 PM / a year ago

Factbox: Oil and gasoline terminals shuttered ahead of hurricane

Jessica Resnick-Ault

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Most oil and gasoline terminals along the Southeastern U.S. coast have been shut as a result of Hurricane Matthew, while Florida's western coast has not been affected as much.

Those terminals will be key for bringing fuel to retail gasoline stations shuttered by the storm once the hurricane passes. Gasoline distributors across Florida are scrambling to supply crews working to restore power to areas hit by the hurricane.

The state receives 90 percent of its fuel by ship, so port closures can limit fuel availability. Oil and refined products terminals in the Port Everglades area are expected to reopen Friday at about noon, said Ned Bowman, executive director of the Florida Petroleum Marketers Association, a trade organization.

Terminals on the South Carolina and Georgia coasts have also been shut.

Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis

