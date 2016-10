CHARLESTON, S.C. South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley ordered an evacuation of all coastal communities starting on Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew, an area inhabited by more than a million people.

She advised people to get 100 miles (160 km) away from the coast. "We don't do voluntary or mandatory anymore. An evacuation is an evacuation," Haley told reporters.

(Reporting by Harriet McLeod; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Tom Brown)