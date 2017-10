(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nadine moved across the Atlantic Ocean towards the Azores on Tuesday, prompting a storm watch from Portugal’s weather center for the northwestern islands of Flores and Corvo, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Nadine was about 450 miles west south-west of the Azores at 0500 Atlantic time (0500 EDT) with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, the hurricane center said.