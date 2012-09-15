Hurricane Nadine takes shape in Atlantic

MIAMI (Reuters) - Hurricane Nadine swirled east of Bermuda over the open Atlantic Ocean on Saturday and forecasters said it posed no threat to land or to U.S. energy interests in the Gulf of Mexico.

Nadine, the eighth hurricane of the Atlantic season, formed on Friday night.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the cyclone was packing top sustained winds of 80 miles per hour late Saturday morning.

It was located about 880 miles east of Bermuda and moving east-northeast at 15 mph, the Miami-based hurricane center said.